Yamuna conservation: NGT panel asks UP to rope in schools, voluntary organisations

The NGT-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to involve voluntary organizations and schools to create awareness for keeping the river pollution-free.

In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, R K Tiwari, the committee said while the Delhi government has launched several initiatives for awareness generation in schools and public at large, "it was not aware of any initiative undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government".

"The state government may consider involving voluntary organizations of repute or committed individuals with a track record in awareness building about the socio-cultural significance of the Yamuna," the letter read.

