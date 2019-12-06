Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad encounter: For and against posts flood social media

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:54 IST
Hyderabad encounter: For and against posts flood social media

The 'encounter' killing of the four men accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad touched a deep chord on Friday with 400,000 tweets and counting in just a few hours, some cheering and others concerned at what they saw as one more instance of vigilantism. The deep schisms on the incident were reflected on Twitter and other social media sites as thousands of people aired their views, many recalling that Cyberabad Commissioner V C Sajjanar, who carried out the "encounter" was involved in a similar incident in 2008.

Hashtags like #justiceforDisha, #encounter, and #Hyderabadhorror started trending on Twitter from early on Friday. Many people took to the microblogging site to thank and celebrate the police officer for "delivering justice" for a second time.

In 2008, when Sajjanar was the superintendent of police in Warangal, he had shot dead three young men a day after their arrest in an acid attack case. "2008: Warangal Acid attack perpetrators killed in an #Encounter. 2019: Hyderabad #DishaCase perpetrators killed in an #Encounter. Name: VC Sajjanar. Job: Delivering Justice, one bullet at a time. #JusticeForDisha," tweeted one user.

"Remembering the encounter of Warangal Acid case accused in this context. Now after 4 accused in #Justicefordisha have been shot dead , salute to the man behind this prevention of escape IPS VC sajjanar. #Thankyousajjanar," wrote another. Friday's "encounter" took place in the early hours of Friday when the four men were taken to the scene of the crime near Hyderabad for a reconstruction of events as part of the investigation.

According to a senior police official, the accused snatched weapons from police and fired on them and then tried to flee. The police fired back in retaliation, resulting in their deaths, he said. The four men were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

The hashtag #humanrights also started catching on with as more than 20,000 tweets till late afternoon, as more and more people argued that human rights are not meant for rapists. "When terrorists and Maoists were encountered without any court trial then why rapists be left ..#EncounterNirbhaya rapists who were fed like pigs in Tihar jail since 7 years should also be encountered like mad dogs in the streets of Delhi.#humanrights only for humans not brutes," one user wrote.

Another tweeted, "#HumanRights are only for humans not Monsters. Rapiest = Monsters They only deserve #Encounter." In the chorus, there were some who made themselves heard with their criticism of the police action.

Lawyer-activist Vrinda Grover called the killing of the accused "absolutely unacceptable", and added that the act only added to the state's "arsenal of unlimited arbitrary violence!" in the name of equality for women. "SAY NO TO TRIGGER TRACK INJUSTICE! This is absolutely unacceptable. So all that the state will do in the name of ensuring that women live as equal and free citizens is to add to its arsenal of unlimited arbitrary violence!

"Supreme Court of India has directed that in every encounter case - There must be an FIR registered against the police and an investigation; and an independent judicial enquiry into this 'encounter'. No Investigation, no Prosecution, these killings distract the public and save the police and state from any accountability. NO POLICE 'ENCOUNTER' IN THE NAME OF WOMEN," she wrote on Facebook. Women's rights activist Kavita Krishnan shared All India Progressive Women's Association's (AIPWA) statement on "Hyderabad Fake Encounter: No Custodial Killing In Our Name" on both Twitter and Facebook.

According to the statement, the "encounter" had "all the hallmarks of a custodial murder, dressed up to look like an encounter". "We, as a country, will now be told that "justice" has been done, the victim avenged... But this justice is counterfeit.

"A system that offers murder as "justice" is a system that is telling women - we can't ensure the streets are safe, can't investigate crimes against women to ensure there's enough evidence to prove guilt, can't protect rape survivors (one was burnt alive yesterday in UP), can't ensure that survivors get dignity in Court," it read. Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy asked if the four men were innocent and if so what happens to the actual culprits.

"Now nobody will ever know if the four men killed by the police were innocent men, arrested fast to show action. And whether four of the most brutal rapists roam free, to rape and kill more women. #EncounterNight #Encounter," she wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Maldives seeks to restructure China debt after years of heavy borrowing

Colombo, Dec 6 AFP The Maldives is seeking a diplomatic solution to restructure its Chinese debt as the small but strategically located atoll nation struggles with repayments, the foreign ministry has said. Former strongman president Abdull...

Playing the Hulk was 'humiliating', jokes Mark Ruffalo

Actor Mark Ruffalo says it was embarrassing for him to portray superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU, as he had wear a man-canelling suit in order to play the part. Ruffalo has essayed the fan-favourite character and its alter...

Approach in Namami Gange for improving flows comprehensive: Shekhawat

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said there has been a massive improvement in the Clean Ganga Mission during the last five years.Recently, a massive river rafting expedition called Ganga Aamantran Abhiyan was ...

Gati Launches itself into the Next Phase of Growth with All Cargo Logistics & Kintetsu World Express Japan

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoirGati Ltd. NSE GATI, BSE 532345 Indias leader in Express Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions, has offloaded a significant equity stake to Allcargo Logistics Ltd. Indias largest integrated logistics so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019