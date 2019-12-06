Left Menu
Two arrested for shooting dancer in face in UP

  • Chitrakoot
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:14 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:14 IST
Two persons were on Friday arrested for allegedly shooting a 22-year-old dancer in her face at a marriage function at Tikra village in Mau area here, police said. The dancer, Hina, sustained a bullet injury in her jaw and two others sustained pellet injuries during firing at the function held to celebrate the wedding of the daughter of village head Suhir Singh Patel on November 30, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

Hina was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger, he said. Those who fired the shots were identified as Sudhir Singh and Phool Singh and were arrested on Friday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

