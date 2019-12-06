Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thought of killing accused never struck: Ex-police officer who handled Nirbhaya case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:13 IST
Thought of killing accused never struck: Ex-police officer who handled Nirbhaya case

Former Delhi Police commissioner Neeraj Kumar, who handled the Nirbhaya gangrape-and-murder case, on Friday said the thought of killing the accused never crossed his mind. Kumar recalled that it was a "tough time" when the Nirbhaya case was reported in December, 2012 since the policemen were treated as "rapists".

Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries. The brutality of the incident had rocked the nation, leading to massive protests. "There was a lot of pressure at that time, but the thought of killing them never came.

"We were getting messages, asking us to throw the accused in front of hungry lions. Someone said castrate them in public, someone said lynch them, but we just stuck to our guns. There was no question of doing anything illegal," Kumar told PTI over phone. His comments came as all four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning. Kumar, who had also served as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, said encounters took place during his tenure as well and the one at Ansal Plaza, in which two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were gunned down inside the crowded mall, faced questions.

"After every encounter, there are always questions and this (Hyderabad) was not an encounter with a terrorist or gangster. It was in a case which has been under public scrutiny. "To investigate what actually happened and transpired, there is a judicial inquiry that has been ordered. We have to wait for its findings to know whether the encounter was justified or not," he said.

Kumar had penned a book, "The Khaki Files" , in which he mentioned that his daughters were threatened with rape and his resignation was demanded. The "Delhi Crime" series on Netflix, based on the Nirbhaya incident, also showed the politics behind the case at that time. "It was a very tough time for me. I was made to feel that I was one of the rapists. We were doing our job and were not at fault.

"I volunteered to undergo a judicial inquiry and it even said that the police was not at fault. People were baying for our blood, but it was all stage-managed," Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

O.P. Jindal Global University signs agreements with seven top Australian Universities

Sydney New Delhi India, Dec 6 ANINewsVoir O. P. Jindal Global University JGU, one of Indias Institutions of Eminence, signed seven MOUs with leading universities in Australia. Margaret Beazley, the Governor of New South Wales, hosted a del...

Jharkhand: 20 Assembly seats go to polls on Saturday amid tight security

Jharkhand is all set for the second phase of Assembly polls on Saturday for which all preparations have been made. The voting will take place in 20 assembly seats out of which six Assembly constituencies are located in East Singhbum distric...

All 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case shot dead: police evokes praise but also concern

All four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad, a top police official said, as the killings were largely greeted with praise but also spar...

NGT takes cognisance of news reports showing foam at Marina beach, seeks report

The National Green Tribunal has taken cognisance of news reports showing huge collection of foam at Marina Beach in Chennai and directed a committee to submit a report on the issue. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019