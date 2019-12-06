Left Menu
CBI conducts searches in Delhi, Lucknow in connection with medical college scam

  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:41 IST
The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Lucknow in connection with a case registered by the agency to probe alleged irregularities in giving admission to students in a private medical college, an official statement said on Friday. The agency has registered the case against seven accused persons under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act on certain allegations, including bribery, with regard to irregularities related to admission in the private medical institution, it said.

"Searches are being conducted today at the residential premises of accused at Lucknow and Delhi, which have led to recovery, as of now, of certain incriminating documents including investment and financial transactions etc.," the statement issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. The searches started early in the morning after the agency filed an FIR on the orders of the Supreme Court, officials said.

The CBI team, which is carrying out searches at eight locations, has also visited the residence of a high court judge, they said. The permission to the CBI to register the case came after the agency wrote a letter to then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi earlier this year, stating that a preliminary inquiry was lodged by it against the judge and others on the advice of the previous CJI, Dipak Misra, when the matter regarding the alleged misconduct by the judge was brought to his knowledge.

