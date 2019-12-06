Left Menu
Accused in Nirbhaya case should be hanged before Dec 16, demands DCW chief

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday welcomed the move by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of recommending President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy plea of 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Vinay Sharma.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Maliwal who is on an indefinite strike said, "The work which is being done now should have been done many years ago. Anyway, at least they are waking up. Before December 16, the guilty in Nirbhaya case should be hanged."

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday recommended President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy plea of 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Vinay Sharma. On being asked on President Kovind stating that rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have the right to file mercy petition, the DCW chief said, "I welcome the President's move. I would say that in any case of rape, there should be no mercy petition if the accused has been proved guilty."

"Parliament should bring changes in law and remove the mercy petition in rape cases. I appeal to the President to take action on this issue," she said. "This indefinite strike will go on until a strict system is formed against rapists. The punishment should be given according to the law as quickly as possible and if such a system is made only then this strike will end," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

