Baijal felicitates armed forces personnel on flag day

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday felicitated 29 armed forces personnel, including serving and retired, in recognition of the gallantry and distinguished service awards bestowed on them by President Ram Nath Kovind. According to a statement, nine gallantry awardees and 20 distinguished service medalists hailing from the national capital were felicitated and honoured at Raj Niwas here.

The lieutenant governor also released Flag Day brochure of the Rajya Sainik Board. "This occasion provides an opportunity to all of us to pay homage to the sacrifices made by the valiant personnel of the Indian Armed Forces for protecting the sovereignty and integrity of our nation," the statement quoted Baijal as saying at the event.

The LG also launched the donation campaign and urged Delhiites to support the noble cause by donating generously to the Delhi State Armed Forces Flag Day. He emphasised that the funds are being utilised for the welfare and re-settlement of ex-servicemen, including battle casualties, as also for their families.

It stated LG also felicitated two schools that had made the highest contributions to the Delhi State Armed Forces Flag Day during 2018-19. It also stated that since 1949, the Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year throughout the country and is an occasion to honour martyrs and men in uniform who valiantly fight at the borders, safeguarding the Nation’s integrity.

