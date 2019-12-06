We are very happy, says Hyderabad veterinarian's father after

Left Menu
Hyderabad veterinarian's father after

The father of the woman veterinarian, who was raped and killed near here last month, said on Friday that he was very happy that all the four accused were killed in the 'retaliatory' firing and thanked the police and Telangana government for it. "We watched on TV that they were killed in an encounter.

We are very happy. Even people are happy. I thank the Telangana government and police for the encounter. I thank everyone who stood by us," the woman's father said. All the four arrested accused in the rape and murder case of the 25-year-old woman were killed in an 'encounter' with police here this morning.

"We feel police acted very fast.We did not expect (encounter). We thought we will get justice through a fast track court. There has been a lot of public support since the incident.We asked police to ensure justice and hang them at the earliest, the woman's father said.

Asked if they felt they had gotfull justice, he said they would not get their daughter back, but it (police action) gave them some relief and courage. "...Strong steps and awareness are still required to prevent such incidents in future. Our daughter will not come back, but the encounter gave us some relief and courage he said.

The sister of the woman veterinarian, who has come to be known as 'Disha', also echoed her father's sentiments, saying she hoped the killing would prevent others from indulging in such crimes against women. We are happy. We did not expect this (killing in encounter). We thought they would be hanged through courts. We thank everyone who stood by us.

With this incident people should be scared of committing such crimes (against women) she told reporters. People stood behind us. We thank the people, police and government. The police action sends a message to criminals.

I hope this (police action) will ensure such heinous crimes (rape and murder) do not happen again, she said. On December 1, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said the victim's real name should not be used in media and social media and requested them to refer to her as "#Justice forDisha" to protect anonymity/confidentiality and the rights of the victim's family..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

