Ambedkar's statue defaced in Amethi

Some people defaced a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary here, police said on Friday. The statue installed at Ambedkar Park in Janta Nagar of Bhadar block under the Amethi assembly segment was found defaced on Friday morning.

Circle Officer Piyush Kant Rai told PTI that on the complaint of the president of Ambedkar Kalyan Samiti, a case was lodged under Section 295 of the IPC against unknown persons. As the news spread, followers of the Dalit icon rushed to the spot and staged a dharna.

