Left Menu
Development News Edition

Impostor 'officer' flees away with two Army assault rifles

In a sensational development, an unknown person posed as an Army officer and fled away with two INSAS assault rifles belonging to the sentries guarding the Army Education Corps (AEC) Training Centre here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:23 IST
Impostor 'officer' flees away with two Army assault rifles
An INSAS assault rifle (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a sensational development, an unknown person posed as an Army officer and fled away with two INSAS assault rifles belonging to the sentries guarding the Army Education Corps (AEC) Training Centre here. According to sources, the incident occurred between 3 am to 4 am, when an unknown person asked the sentries to call their superior.

Army sources confirmed that the unknown individual posed as a military officer and asked the sentries to call their superior posing as the Duty Officer there. When the sentries returned to their post, they could not locate the person and also realised that he escaped with two INSAS rifles, four magazines and at least 20 rounds.

Till late evening, the individual was not traced even as the local civil authorities have also joined in the probe and search operation for the missing weapons and ammunition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Rodgers aims for the top after extending Leicester contract until 2025

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday that he wants to lead the club back to the summit of the Premier League after extending his contract with the Foxes until June 2025.Rodgers, who left Scottish side Celtic to take charge ...

Five die in gas explosion in Slovakia: Police

Bratislava, Dec 6 AFP At least five people died in a gas explosion that rocked a high-rise apartment building in eastern Slovakia on Friday, police and firefighters said. The blast followed by a fire affected four or five floors of the 12-s...

U.S. FTC finds Cambridge Analytica deceived Facebook users

U.S. regulators on Friday said they had found political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had deceived consumers about the collection of Facebook data and ordered the company to stop making misrepresentations about its privacy protections...

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Politically vulnerable Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are eager to move quickly on the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, and focus on other topics such as healthcare costs and repairing infrastructure. De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019