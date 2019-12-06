Impostor 'officer' flees away with two Army assault rifles

In a sensational development, an unknown person posed as an Army officer and fled away with two INSAS assault rifles belonging to the sentries guarding the Army Education Corps (AEC) Training Centre here. According to sources, the incident occurred between 3 am to 4 am, when an unknown person asked the sentries to call their superior.

Army sources confirmed that the unknown individual posed as a military officer and asked the sentries to call their superior posing as the Duty Officer there. When the sentries returned to their post, they could not locate the person and also realised that he escaped with two INSAS rifles, four magazines and at least 20 rounds.

Till late evening, the individual was not traced even as the local civil authorities have also joined in the probe and search operation for the missing weapons and ammunition. (ANI)

