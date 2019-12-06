Coimbatore: Detective dog Rambo dies due to illness

Retired police detective dog Rambo passed away here on Friday due to illness. Rambo, a Dobermann male breed was born in 2009 and deployed in explosives detection team. The dog was purchased by police in 2010 and retired from service in April last year.

The dog has two awards to its name. It secured third place in All India Breeds Championship Dog Show at Thrissur, Kerala in 2010 and second place in Coimbatore Kennel Club All Breeds Championship Dog Show. Rambo was admitted at Coimbatore Poly Veterinary Hospital last month for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)