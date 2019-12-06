Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preserve bodies of 4 accused in vet rape& murder case till Dec

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:20 IST
Preserve bodies of 4 accused in vet rape& murder case till Dec

Preserve bodies of 4 accused in vet rape& murder case till Dec 9: HC Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI): The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state government to preserve the bodies of four acccused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian till 8:00 PM on December 9. The High Court gave the order on a representation received in the office of the Chief Justice, requesting judicial intervention into the incident, alleging it was an extra judicial killing.

The High Court directed that the video of the post-mortem in Compact Disc form or pen-drive be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagar, after completion of the post-mortem of all the accused. The court directed the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagarto receive the CD or pen drive and hand it over to the Registrar General of the High Court by tomorrow evening.

We further direct that the dead bodies of the four deceased/accused/suspects who were killed in the encounter be preserved by the State till 8:00 PM on December 9," the High Court division bench said. All the four accused were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad, police said.

The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 25-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning her body..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

6-story building collapses in Nairobi; at least 4 killed

A six-story residential building collapsed Friday in Kenyas capital, officials said, with at least four people killed and others trapped in the debris. The scene was all too familiar in a city where an audit once found more than half of bui...

PM Modi, Mauritius counterpart to work closely to build upon strong bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth here and the two leaders agreed to collaborate closely to build upon the close multifaceted bilateral relations and to explore new avenues of engagement b...

Five die in gas explosion in Slovakia: Police

Bratislava, Dec 6 AFP At least five people died in a gas explosion that rocked a high-rise apartment building in eastern Slovakia on Friday, police and firefighters said. The blast followed by a fire affected four or five floors of the 12-s...

Slovakia's former president charged with fraud amid election bid

Bratislava, Dec 6 AFP Police said on Friday they had charged Slovakias former president Andrej Kiska with tax fraud as the self-made millionaire is gearing up to hit the campaign trail ahead of Februarys general election. Kiska is seen as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019