Man held for killing paramour after relationship turns sour

  PTI
  Nagpur
  Updated: 06-12-2019 22:42 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 22:42 IST
A man has been arrested here for allegedly killing a 35-year-old woman, with whom he was in an extra-marital relationship, police said on Friday. The incident took place on November 29 and the accused, Chandrakant Wani (47), was arrested on Thursday, a day after the body of the victim was recovered, police said.

According to police, Wani pushed the woman into a well in Butibori area and threw stones at her from above till she drowned. "The woman worked in a mall as a sanitation worker.

Wani knew the victim since the last two-and-a-half years and was in an extra-marital relationship with her. However, of late their relationship had soured after Wani suspected that she was dating some other person. He had stopped talking to her," a police official said. "On November 29, the woman called Wani and told him that she wanted to clarify certain things. Accordingly, he picked her up and they drove together in his car to Umred bypass. After reaching a farm, Wani pushed her into a well. As the woman made frantic efforts to save herself, he threw big stones at her till she drowned," he added.

The accused later burnt the purse and other belongings of the victim at an isolated spot to destroy the evidence, police said. Meanwhile, her family members approached Gittikhadan police to register a missing person's complaint.

Following the complaint, police launched a probe and scanned the CCTV footage of the mall where she worked. They found that on the day she went missing, she had reported to work and left from the workplace in a car. Based on the number plate of the vehicle, police finally tracked down the accused. Meanwhile, a farmer found the victim's body on Wednesday and reported it to the police.

Butibori police arrested Wani on Thursday and produced him in a local court, which remanded him in police custody for three days..

