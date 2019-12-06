Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth tries to rape 3-yr-old in Unnao, arrested: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Unnao
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:54 IST
Youth tries to rape 3-yr-old in Unnao, arrested: Police

A day after a rape victim was set on fire by five men, including her two alleged rapists, in the district, a man tried to sexually assault a three-year-old girl in the Makhi police station area near here on Friday, said police. Makhi police station in-charge Raj Bahadur said a youth belonging to a village neighbouring the girl's lured her to an agricultural field and tried to rape her.

But the people rushed to the field after hearing the girl's cries and rescued her from the "rapist's" clutches, he said. On the complaint of the girl's father, a case has been registered and the accused arrested, he said, adding the girl has been sent for medical examination.

PTI CORR SAB RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Establish special cell at UP CM's Office to take immediate cognisance in crime against women: Priyanka Gandhi

In the backdrop of increasing incidents of crime against women, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday suggested that a special cell should be established at the Office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to take immediate cognisance o...

Gzb admin detects evasion of stamp duty in land transactions, orders action

The Ghaziabad district administration has stumbled upon a fraudulent practice of evading stamp duty in sale and purchase of residential land in urban villages or those with high potential of development in the district by paying lower circl...

BRIEF-U.S. Records 8 Cases Of Measles In Nov 2019 - CDC

Dec 6 Reuters - FROM JAN. 1 TO DEC. 5, 1,276 INDIVIDUAL CASES OF MEASLES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED IN 31 U.S. STATES - CDC U.S. RECORDS 8 CASES OF MEASLES IN NOV 2019 - CDC Source httpbit.ly2Yn4jJD...

UPDATE 2-Nigeria files fraud charge in bid to overturn nearly $10bln penalty

Lawyers for the Nigerian government filed new and substantive allegations of fraud with a British court on Friday, carrying on a fight against an arbitration award now worth close to 10 billion, a spokesman for the attorney general said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019