Day after being set afire, Unnao rape victim dies at Safdarjung Hospital

The rape victim from Unnao, airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here after she was set on fire allegedly by five persons, died on Friday night, hospital sources said.

"Despite our best efforts, she did not survive. Her condition deteriorated towards the evening. She had a cardiac arrest at around 11:10 pm. We tried to resuscitate her, but she passed away around 11:40 pm," said Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital.

