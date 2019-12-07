There can be no kind of mercy, repentance when it comes to rape: BJP Spokesperson

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson, Shaina NC on Saturday said that it's high time, we as a society understand that there can be no kind of mercy or repentance when it comes to rape. NC welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind's comment stating that that the rape convict under POCSO Act should not have the right to file the mercy petition.

"We welcome what President Ram Nath Kovind has said because rape is rape irrespective of age. There is no question of mercy. Whether it is the POCSO Act or whether it is bringing about amendments to the Juvenile Justice Act I think it's high time we as a society understand that there can be no kind of mercy or repentance when it comes to rape," said NC. NC further termed the Telangana encounter in which all the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by police on Friday, as 'natural justice'.

"We all believe that there must be fear of law but sometimes the judiciary takes just too long. As far as the Hyderabad rape victim is concerned I think this encounter has proven to be God's way of natural justice to perpetrators of crime," said NC. "I hope that in the days to come it works as a precedent for all those who are sitting on the fence," she added.

Terming women safety as a "serious issue", President Kovind on Friday said that rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have the right to file mercy petition. "Women safety is a serious issue. Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have the right to file mercy petition. Parliament should review mercy petitions," he said while addressing the National Convention on Empowerment of Women for Social Transformation.

His comment came in the backdrop of several cases of crime against women reported from different parts of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)