Ensure proper justice to Unnao rape victim's family: Mayawati asks UP govt

BSP supremo Mayawati Saturday asked the UP government to ensure "proper justice" to the family of Unnao rape victim who succumbed to severe burns in Delhi hospital. The death of the 23-year-old woman is extremely painful and the BSP is with the victim's family in this hour of grief, she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"UP government should take special initiative soon to provide proper justice to the victim's family. This is the demand of justice and people," she said. In another tweet, she added, "To prevent such traumatic incidents all over the country, including in UP, state governments should create fear of law among people and in view of the incidents, the Centre should also make a law to ensure strict punishment by hanging to death within a stipulated time-frame."

Mayawati's reaction comes after the death of the Unnao rape victim in Delhi hospital. She was set afire by five people, including the two rape accused on Thursday.

