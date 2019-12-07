Left Menu
Ready to airlift rape victim's body to Unnao: Admin

The administration is ready to airlift or take the body of the Unnao rape victim by road to her village, Ghaziabad Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said Saturday. Singh, who visited the Safdarjung Hospital where the victim died on Friday night, told reporters, "As per family's requirement, we will send the body to her village either by air or by road. We are ready for both options." PTI BUN ABH

