Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana encounter: NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit encounter site

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived here on Saturday a day after all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana were killed in a police encounter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 12:04 IST
Telangana encounter: NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit encounter site
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived here on Saturday a day after all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana were killed in a police encounter. The NHRC team will first visit the encounter site at Chatanpally village to conduct an inquiry where the encounter took place on Friday and then go to Mahbubnagar Government hospital where the bodies of the four accused are kept.

On Friday, the NHRC has asked its Director General (Investigation) to send a team for fact-finding on the spot investigation into the matter. It said the encounter indicates that the "police personnel were not properly alert and prepared for any untoward activity" by the accused on the spot, which resulted in the death of all four. Taking suo moto cognizance of the killing of the four accused, the NHRC said that this matter is required to be probed very carefully.

"Death of four persons in an alleged encounter with the police personnel when they were in their custody, is a matter of concern for the commission," the Commission said. The accused - Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu - were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar in the wee hours on Friday, between 3 am and 6 am, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

"If the arrested persons were guilty, they were to be punished as per law under the directions of the competent court," the Commission said. Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who later burned her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Giant fire near Sydney may burn for weeks as people struggle to breathe

A giant bushfire on the edge of Sydney, which has blanketed the city in smoke causing a spike in respiratory illnesses and the cancellation of outdoor sports, will take weeks to control but will not be extinguished without heavy rains, fire...

Cricket-Australia allay Boxing Day pitch fears at 'dangerous' MCG

Cricket Australia CA sought to allay pitch concerns for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand after the surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG was deemed unsafe to continue a Sheffield Shield match on Saturday. Western Australia bats...

Teacher dismissed from service for coming to school drunk

A teacher of a government-run primary school in Odishas Jajpur district was dismissed from service for coming to duty in an inebriated condition and punishing students outside the school premises, officials said on Friday. The teacher ident...

UP becoming country's rape capital: Congress

The Congress party on Saturday demanded strict action against the accused in the Unnao case, saying the Uttar Pradesh government has to wake up to realise that the state is becoming the rape capital of the country.Congress spokesperson Supr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019