Sibal terms Telangana encounter as 'bloodlust vs due process'

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday termed encounter of four accused in Telangana rape and murder case as 'bloodlust versus due process'.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 12:19 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 12:04 IST
Congress leader Kapil Sibal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday termed encounter of four accused in Telangana rape and murder case as 'bloodlust versus due process'. "If it is found that it is a fake encounter then it is a very serious matter. This is bloodlust versus due process. Law and due process cannot be sidelined," Sibal told ANI.

He said if Police will take law in their hand then it is "wrong and sad". "This encounter has proved that our law and order situation is not at an upscale standard," Sibal said.

"In this country, we never believed in Talibani kind of justice. This kind of system proves that criminal justice has failed," he added. The four rapists were killed in an encounter with the police as they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot in the wee hours of Friday.

The veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by the four before they burnt her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Being asked about the death of the Unnao rape victim, he said that the trial should be fastened in such heinous crimes and the accused should be punished at earliest.

Hitting out at the Centre, he said: "The Prime Minister and Home Minister should speak on such issues. Why are they silent. They must condemn the incident. This issue should be on Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat" The Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm last night at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital. According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the rape case she had filed.

Notably, the woman had filed the case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

