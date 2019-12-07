Woman pours inflammable liquid on daughter to demand justice for Unnao victim
A woman poured inflammable liquid on her minor daughter outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday afternoon demanding justice for the Unnao victim, police said.
The incident occurred nearly an hour after the Unnao gang rape-and-murder victim's body was taken to her village in Uttar Pradesh from Safdarjung after a post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Safdarjung Hospital
- Unnao
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Doctors at Safdarjung hospital prepare to treat Unnao Rape survivor
Day after being set afire, Unnao rape victim dies at Safdarjung Hospital
Day after being set afire, Unnao rape victim dies at Safdarjung Hospital
Set on fire, Unnao rape victim died due to cardiac arrest at Safdarjung hospital
Unnao rape victim, set afire on Thursday morning, dies at Safdarjung Hospital: Sources.