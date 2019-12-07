Left Menu
Fire at stack of pipes for metro construction near Kolkata,

  PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 07-12-2019 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 14:09 IST
A stack of plastic pipes meant for metro rail construction works caught fire near Batanagar in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, officials said. Nobody was injured in the massive blaze that broke out at an open ground in Batanagar's New Land area around 10.45 am, they said.

Ten fire tenders doused the blaze around 1.15 pm, the officials said. A senior fire department official said that it is suspected that someone may have deliberately put the plastic pipes on fire.

"We are probing into the matter. The cooling off process is on," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

