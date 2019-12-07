UP: Four people rob nearly Rs 30 lakh from bank in Basti

Four unidentified people robbed the Basti Branch of ICICI bank here on Friday, and escaped with approximately Rs 30 lakh. The customers alleged that the robbers, wearing helmets, arrived in the bank and took everyone hostage on gunpoint.

"I was collecting cash to deposit in my account, when the robbers entered one by one, and demanded the cash to be handed over. They took nearly Rs 6.5 lakh from me," said a customer. Speaking to ANI, Hemraj Meena, SP, Basti, said: "We received information that four robbers had arrived in the bank on their motorcycles. They first disarmed the guard and took everyone in the bank hostage on gunpoint."

He further stated that the robbers looted the cash counter and a customer. The stolen amount is estimated to be around Rs 25-30 lakhs. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

