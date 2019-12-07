Left Menu
Body of child kidnapped on Tuesday found in room in Palghar

  • Palghar
  Updated: 07-12-2019 19:02 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 19:02 IST
A day after the highly decomposedbody of a five-year-old boy was found in a room in Vasai inMaharashtra's Palghar district, police said efforts were on tonab those who had kidnapped and killed him

The child, identified as Shailesh, went missing fromhis home on Tuesday after which his father had filed a policecomplaint

"We found a decomposed body in a room in Vasai east onFriday. Our probe found it was that of Shailesh, a resident ofManeechapada. He was kidnapped and then killed. A manhunt hasbeen launched for those responsible for the act," InspectorVilas Chowgule of Valiv police station said on Saturday.

