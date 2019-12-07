Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman attacked with chemical at New Delhi Railway station

A woman was attacked with some chemical at Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station here allegedly by her boyfriend, who is absconding now, said police on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 19:20 IST
Woman attacked with chemical at New Delhi Railway station
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A woman was attacked with some chemical at Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station here allegedly by her boyfriend, who is absconding now, said police on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Railways, Harender Singh said: "A woman apparently married and having a kid got separated from her husband, who is living in Telangana, had come to Delhi and was living here for the last six months as a vagabond."

"She had been with a person from West Bengal and he is also a vagabond. He was insisting her to accompany him to West Bengal but she was reluctant. Today during an altercation, he poured some chemical on her," said Singh. "The victim was taken to LNJP hospital and then to Guru Nanak Eye hospital. A case has been registered. A manhunt for the accused has been launched," Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar: Case filed against teacher for raping a minor girl

Bihar Police have registered a case against a teacher for allegedly raping a minor girl in Nirmali police station area in Bihars Supaul district. The victim had submitted a written complaint to the police, where she stated that two men on S...

UP govt gives house under PMAY to Unnao victim's family

Uttar Pradesh government will provide a house to the family of Unnao victim under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY, a state minister said on Saturday. The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family.Distric...

India breaches double hundred in medal count, century mark in gold in South Asian Games

India breached the 200-mark in total medal count, backed by a century of gold, in the South Asian Games as the countrys juggernaut as undisputed leader continued with the swimmers and wrestlers producing strong performances on Day 6 here on...

2 held for selling stolen vehicles using forged documents

Two men were arrested from Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi for allegedly buying stolen vehicles and selling them at higher prices using forged documents, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Jayprakash 30 and Shamim Durrani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019