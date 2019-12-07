Woman attacked with chemical at New Delhi Railway station

A woman was attacked with some chemical at Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station here allegedly by her boyfriend, who is absconding now, said police on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Railways, Harender Singh said: "A woman apparently married and having a kid got separated from her husband, who is living in Telangana, had come to Delhi and was living here for the last six months as a vagabond."

"She had been with a person from West Bengal and he is also a vagabond. He was insisting her to accompany him to West Bengal but she was reluctant. Today during an altercation, he poured some chemical on her," said Singh. "The victim was taken to LNJP hospital and then to Guru Nanak Eye hospital. A case has been registered. A manhunt for the accused has been launched," Singh said. (ANI)

