Dhankhar shown black flags

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar was shown black flags on Saturday evening by allegedTrinamool Congress members when he came to attend a programmeat a college at Liluah in Howrah district

The alleged TMC workers also carried banners withslogans like 'Shame shame Governor' which they waved atDhankkhar's convoy when it was entering the college

The governor has been at loggerheads with theMamata Banerjee government over several issues.

