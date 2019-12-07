Karnataka: MoD organises cleanliness drive under 'Swachhta Pakhwada'

The Ministry of Defence has organised a cleanliness drive as part of the 'Swachhta Pakhwada'. The drive began on December 1 and will conclude on December 15.

According to a press release, the theme of the drive is 'Plastic se Raksha, Swachhta hi Suraksha' (Protection from Plastic, Cleanliness is Safety). As a part of this drive, the students of the Army Public School, Bengaluru walked through the roads and collected plastic waste and other garbage thrown in public places.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) 'B' Group under Karnataka and Goa Directorate also conducted various awareness activities such as rallies, lectures, seminars in various institutions, monument cleaning and more. The NCC Cadets also collected plastic waste and spread awareness among the masses to keep the surroundings, city and country clean.

A plogging activity was also conducted today at St Joseph College in Shanti Nagar and in Kendriya Vidyalaya, BEML Nagar, where 10 officers, 15 associate NCC officers, 20 permanent instructors and around 300 NCC cadets took part. (ANI)

