UP: FIR against two persons for objectionable social media post against LK Advani

An FIR was lodged against two AMU students for an alleged "objectionable post" against former Union Home Minister LK Advani.

  • Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 08:34 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 08:34 IST
Anil Samania speaking to reporters. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR was lodged against two AMU students for an alleged "objectionable post" against former Union Home Minister LK Advani. Speaking to reporters, CO, Civil Lines, Anil Samania said, "Anil Chauhan, district spokesperson, BJP Yuva Morcha, along with five-six other people have registered a complaint at Civil Lines Police Station and an FIR against two persons have been lodged due to the "objectionable post" by them on social media, under IT Act and Section 153 A."

Further investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken, he said. The two persons against whom FIRs have been lodged are - Talha Manna and Tarzil Usmani.

Asked about the kind of post the two had written, Samania informed that it was "objectionable" in nature and against former Home Minister Lal Krishna Advani. (ANI)

