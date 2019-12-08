Left Menu
Extremely horrific, my thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones: PM on Delhi fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the Anaj Mandi fire, which claimed 43 lives, an "extremely horrific" incident and said all his thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the Anaj Mandi fire, which claimed 43 lives, an "extremely horrific" incident and said all his thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. "The fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

He wished speedy recovery for the injured and said authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy. "Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," he said.

At least 43 people died after a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning. Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday.

34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed grief over the incident. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal called the incident "a very very tragic news" and said that firemen were doing their best.

"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," he tweeted. Soon after receiving the report of the fire, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders were sent at the spot.

Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary had said: "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept." The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused.

Mohammad Asim, a local had said, "People called that fire has broken out in the area. The flat was given on rent. It was a short circuit. Fire brigade team and police teams did a great job." The fire had been completely doused and rescue operations are currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

