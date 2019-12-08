Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire tragedy: Kejriwal orders inquiry, announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of those killed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families who lost a member in the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy and additional assistance of one lakh to those who were injured. The government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 12:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 12:14 IST
Fire tragedy: Kejriwal orders inquiry, announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of those killed
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families who lost a member in the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy and additional assistance of one lakh to those who were injured. The government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days. "The Anaj Mandi fire tragedy is a very sad incident. More than 40 people have died. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government," Kejriwal told reporters after visiting the site of the fire tragedy.

The death toll in Anaj Mandi fire at Rani Jhansi Road has risen to 43.Around 62 people were taken out from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead. 34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot. Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary had aid: "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept."

"We have so far sent 15 people to the LNJP hospital for medical aid. While some of them were injured, others had fainted. The owner said that around 20-25 labourers were sleeping inside when the incident happened," he added. The officer further said the fire had been completely doused.

Rescue operations are currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for families of those killed in Anaj Mandi fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Ministers National Relief Fund each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in a fire incident in Delhi. The Prime Minister has also ...

Iran unveils budget of 'resistance' against US sanctions

Irans President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday presented to parliament what he called a budget of resistance against crippling sanctions imposed by arch-enemy the United States. Next year, similar to the current year, our budget is a budget of re...

Goa govt to revive farming culture: Minister on onion crisis

The Goa government will revive the farming culture and encourage the cultivation of onions in the state so that issues like rising prices of the bulb do not affect the common man, a state minister has said. Talking to reporters on Saturday,...

Pep Guardiola liked his team's performance despite defeat against Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he liked how his team played against Manchester United despite facing a defeat. Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat on Saturday in Premier League.I like how my team played. We conceded a little b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019