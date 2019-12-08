Dial 100 if you see women in distress, Top cop tells people

City Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Sunday urged people to dial 100 and reach out to police as soon as they find any woman in distress. He promised to keep the identities of the callers confidential, if they desired so.

"Did you see someone or something suspicious? Did you see any lady in distress? Did you see any person in problem? Plz #dial100 and inform us. We will keep your identity confidential if you desire @KolkataPolice," Sharma tweeted. Last week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed all police stations to register complaints of violence against women without delay.

She asked the senior officers to penalise police personnel, who refused to file a complaint in such cases. On Friday, the Kolkata Police had arrested 74 people from different parts of the city, during its drive against eve-teasers, trouble-mongers and unruly motorcycle riders.

Sharma also rubbished a social media post which claimed that the Kolkata Police was providing "free ride to women between 10pm-6am". "This is an incorrect message circulating in social media," he tweeted.

When contacted, Joint CP (crime) Muralidhar Sharma told PTI that Ludhiana police had launched a free pick-and- drop facility for women and Kolkata had nothing to do with it. "Kolkata Police has no such scheme. This is by the Ludhiana police. We are always there for citizen's help. Use 100 dial and 1091/1091 helpline to reach out to us," he added.

