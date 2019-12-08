HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

NATION

DEL56 DL-6THLD-FIRE 43 killed in massive blaze in north Delhi building

New Delhi: In the worst fire accident since the 1997 Uphaar Cinema tragedy in the national capital, 43 people died when a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday.

DEL46 UP-UNNAO-2NDLD LAST RITES Unnao rape victim laid to rest amid tight security arrangements

Unnao: The last rites of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to her burn injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, were performed at her native village here on Sunday amidst tight security arrangements.

DEL48 DL-FIRE-CARBON MONOXIDE Delhi fire filled building with carbon monoxide; most fatalities due to suffocation

New Delhi: The NDRF team that entered the Delhi building where at least 43 people died in a massive fire Sunday morning, said the building was filled with hazardous carbon monoxide.

Persecuted minorities of neighbouring nations victims of Partition, India duty-bound to give them citizenship: Madhav New Delhi: India is duty-bound to give citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries as they are "victims" of the decision to divide the country on religious lines, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has said while defending the Citizenship Amendment Bill. By Jatin Takkar

DEL49 LS-CITIZENSHIP BILL-INTRODUCTION

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in LS for passage on Monday New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will introduce in the Lok Sabha the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

DEL37 MHA-SHAH-LAWS

Modi govt resolves to make changes in IPC, CrPC: Amit Shah New Delhi/Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted the NDA government's resolve to amend the IPC and the CrPC to make them more conducive for the country, amid the debate on delay in criminal justice delivery system, especially in heinous crimes like rape.

BOM1 MH-NAIDU

More than laws, political will needed to curb crime against women: Naidu Pune: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said bringing laws to curb atrocities against women was not the only solution as "political will" and "administrative skills" were required to end the social evil.

MDS2 KA-BYPOLLS-COUNTING

Counting of votes in crucial Karna assembly bypolls on Monday Bengaluru: The future of the four-month-old B S Yedyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka will be clear on Monday when the counting of votes in the crucial byelections to 15 assembly constituencies is taken up.

LEGAL

LGC1 JH-COURT-RAPE

Court sentences man to 10-years in jail for raping girl Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 8 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10-years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in Ramgarh district two years ago.

LGD1 UP-COURT-LIFER

UP: Youth gets life for finacee's murder Bahraich: A local court here sentenced a youth to life imprisonment for burning her fiancee to death.

FOREIGN

FGN16 IRAN-LD BUDGET

Iran unveils budget of 'resistance' against US sanctions Tehran: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani announced Sunday what he called a "budget of resistance" to counter crippling US sanctions, weeks after a fuel price hike sparked nationwide protests that turned deadly. (AFP)

FGN15 PAK-IMRAN-SAARC

Pakistan believes in effective, result-oriented regional cooperation: PM Imran Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan believes the effective and result-oriented regional cooperation can only be achieved by adhering to the cardinal principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect as enshrined in the SAARC Charter. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN14 HK-LD PROTESTS

Hong Kongers mark half year protest anniversary with huge rally Hong Kong: Vast crowds of democracy protesters thronged Hong Kong's streets on Sunday in a forceful display of support for the movement on its six-month anniversary, as organisers warned the city's pro-Beijing leaders they had a "last chance" to end the political crisis. (AFP)

BEIJING FGN13 CHINA-US-TRADE

China's trade with US sinks in November amid tariff war Beijing: China's trade with the United States sank again in November as negotiators worked on the first stage of a possible deal to end a tariff war. (AP)

FGN12 SAUDI-SHOOTER-VIDEOS

Gunman at US military base showed mass shooting videos at party: report Miami: The Saudi military student who carried out a deadly shooting spree at a US naval base showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night before the attack, US media has reported. (AFP) PTI RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)