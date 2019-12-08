UP: Man held for raping minor daughter

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his minor daughter under the influence of alcohol, police said. The 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the accused on Saturday night in a village under Kotwali Dehat police station, Circle Officer Triyambak Nath Dubey said.

The girl's mother filed a police complaint and the man was arrested in the morning, he said. According to the complaint, the accused returned to his house in an inebriated state and raped the girl, Dubey said.

After hearing the girl's cries, the family members and neighbours rushed to save her. On seeing them, the man shouted that the girl be handed over to him, Dubey said citing the complaint. The complainant alleged that her husband had tried to rape the girl earlier but was thrashed by his children.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

