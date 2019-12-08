Universities are part of society, thus remain engaged with social change: Kovind

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said that universities are great hubs of ideas but they are not ivory towers, they are part of society and thus remain engaged with social change. "The academic community should be engaged in research in areas that create not only a new knowledge base but also a knowledge base that sustains human society," said the President while speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Utkal University in Bhubaneswar today.

The President said that students and teachers should be sensitive towards the themes of empowerment of the marginalised. Environment, health and education should be taken up vigorously. Universities like Utkal that are endowed with multi-disciplinary faculty are better equipped to undertake this task. The President said that an occasion like platinum jubilee is a milestone.

"During a long journey, when we come across it, we pause; then we look back and gaze ahead. It is time to take stock of achievements as well as of areas where further improvements are possible. For the whole Utkal community, it is time to rededicate themselves to the vision of the founders," Kovind said. He expressed confidence that the University will remain committed to playing a significant role in higher education and research, nationally and globally.

Earlier in the day, the President visited Baruei Hill in Khurda District of Odisha and laid the foundation stone for the memorial of Paika Vidroh. Addressing the gathering, the President said that familiarizing people with the glorious chapters of our history, especially to make aware of the younger generation about the sacrifices of our forefathers, is an important part of nation-building.

He appreciated the efforts of Central Government as well as State Government in constructing the Paika Vidroh Memorial. He expressed confidence that this memorial will provide important information related to the Paika Vidroh to visitors, especially the youth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)