Maneka loves animals, she has done no wrong by slamming killing of rapists: Sadhvi Prachi

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi has said that BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has "done no wrong" by slamming the Telangana Police for killing all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in an encounter, as "she loves animals and works for saving them." "Maneka Gandhi has done nothing wrong as she loves animals and works for saving them," said Prachi while talking to media persons here on Sunday.

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Friday slammed the Telangana Police for killing all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in an encounter and said that the police cannot take the law in their own hands. "What has happened is very horrific for the country. You can't take law in your hands. They (accused) would've been hanged by the court anyhow. If you're going to shoot them before the due process of law has been followed, then what's the point of having courts, law and police," Gandhi had said.

All the four accused of gang-rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Ranga Reddy district -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on December 6 morning. The veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused, who burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)