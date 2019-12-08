Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maneka loves animals, she has done no wrong by slamming killing of rapists: Sadhvi Prachi

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi has said that BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has "done no wrong" by slamming the Telangana Police for killing all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in an encounter, as "she loves animals and works for saving them."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:28 IST
Maneka loves animals, she has done no wrong by slamming killing of rapists: Sadhvi Prachi
VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi talking to media persons in Meerut on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi has said that BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has "done no wrong" by slamming the Telangana Police for killing all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in an encounter, as "she loves animals and works for saving them." "Maneka Gandhi has done nothing wrong as she loves animals and works for saving them," said Prachi while talking to media persons here on Sunday.

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Friday slammed the Telangana Police for killing all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in an encounter and said that the police cannot take the law in their own hands. "What has happened is very horrific for the country. You can't take law in your hands. They (accused) would've been hanged by the court anyhow. If you're going to shoot them before the due process of law has been followed, then what's the point of having courts, law and police," Gandhi had said.

All the four accused of gang-rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Ranga Reddy district -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on December 6 morning. The veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused, who burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Gang involved in impersonating aspirants of CTET busted

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in impersonating aspirants of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-2019 examination and arrested 10 people in Moradabad, officials said. Two of the gang members...

Belarus seeks $70 mln in compensation over Russian tainted oil - Belta

Belarus is seeking about 70 million in compensation because of disruption inflows in a pipeline on its territory caused by contaminated Russian oil, state news agency Belta reported on Sunday.Vladimir Semashko, the Belarus ambassador to Mos...

PM accords highest priority to northeast states, J-K, Ladakh: Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords highest priority to the northeastern states and the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said here on Sunday. At a high-level meeting between th...

Delhi fireman saves 11 people, hailed as hero

Rajesh Shukla was hailed as a hero on Sunday after the firefighter pulled 11 people out of a multi-storey building in north Delhi amid a blaze on Sunday. Racing past smoke-filled corridors, the Delhi Fire Service personnel said he entered t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019