1 killed in firecracker factory blast in MP's Harda

A 22-year-old labourer was killed on Sunday in a blast in a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district, police said. Narendra Dhurve died on the spot in the blast that took place in Pipalpani village, some 40 kilometres from here, said Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Singh Birde.

"The factory belonged to one Pradeep Jain. Senior officials have rushed to the site. Action will be taken after the probe. A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the blast," he informed. The injured boy, Farooq Khan, had come to supply meals at the factory when the blast took place in the afternoon, his father Salim said..

