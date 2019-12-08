Left Menu
CPI to work out common strategy with Left parties on CAB: D

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 22:01 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 22:01 IST
Voicing its opposition to nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), the CPI on Sunday said it would work out a common strategy along with other left parties on the CAB. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, is set to be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Monday.

"NRC is Assam-specific and it should not be extended to the rest of the country," CPI General Secretary D Raja told reporters, briefing on his party's two-day National Executive meeting that concluded here. It favoured an appropriate judicial body to decide on the appeals, as foreigners' tribunals in that state (Assam) were inadequate, he alleged.

The CPI is opposed to CAB as citizenship in the country was not based on religion, he said. CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

"This government is trying to push through this legislation to use it as a weapon to polarize people, to communalize the situation In fact, our party will have discussions with other left parties in a day or two and will work out a common strategy (on) how to oppose it, how to mobilize people against this kind of unconstitutional move," Raja said. On the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he demanded that the government release all political leaders who have been lodged in prison, and restore the democratic rights of people.

"They cannot continue to keep Kashmir at gunpoint.." he said. He claimed that it was not just a law and order problem in J-K but a "political one," requiring a solution through a political process.

Raja alleged the Modi-led government does not believe in a political process and considers every issue with the might of administrative, military power, an attitude which should change. "Otherwise, it will lead to further turmoil, turbulence in Jammu and Kashmir and that will raise several questions with regard to the democracy of our country," he said.

On the Ayodhya issue, he claimed that there are many contradictions in the judgment. On the one hand, it said the demolition of the disputed structure was illegal, but the operative part of the judgment said the land should be handed over to those people who carried out the demolition, he pointed out.

"These are all questions which are being raised in public domain and this is going to have far-reaching implications on the democratic polity of our country," he said. The CPI leader also alleged the NDA government has completely failed to manage the country's economy.

The agricultural workers are agitated, bad debt was increasing in banks while public sector units were being weakened, he alleged. On the rising prices of essential commodities like onion, the CPI leader said the party has decided to observe a week- long protest from January one against the economic policies of the Centre.

The CPI urged all sections of society to support the proposed workers' strike on January 8 called by all trade unions, demanding 'pro-worker, pro-people' policies, Raja said..

