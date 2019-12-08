Left Menu
VP for judicial proceedings in local languages, seeks 2-3 benches of SC across India

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the judicial proceedings should be allowed to argue in local languages, while suggesting that the Supreme Court have should have two to three benches across India.

  New Delhi
  08-12-2019
  • Created: 08-12-2019 22:30 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu delivering lecture in New Delhi on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the judicial proceedings should be allowed to argue in local languages, while suggesting that the Supreme Court have should have two to three benches across India. "I am of the opinion that time has come that the judicial proceedings ... should be allowed to argue in local languages so that the people understand what is being said. Otherwise, people will not be able to understand what is happening," said Naidu while delivering the Virendra Bhatia Memorial Lecture on 'Pillars of Democracy' here.

"I am also of the opinion that the Supreme Court should have two or three benches in South, East and West. There is no need for the Constitutional amendment for such move. People coming to Delhi staying here is costly. It means the poor people cannot afford it," he said. Naidu said that judicial processes should become more and more people-friendly like the legislature and the executive.

"It is the responsibility of all to ensure that justice delivery mechanisms must be accessible, credible, equitable and transparently even-handed," he said. The Vice President said that it is an important pillar that ensures that the laws of the land are implemented in letter and spirit and a sense of justice and fair play pervades in society.

"It has the onerous responsibility to interpret laws to ensure that the legislature and the executive adhere to the Constitutional framework and enact and implement laws in consonance with the basic tenets of our Constitution," he said. (ANI)

