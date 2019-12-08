Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions delay in establishment of fast-track courts in UP

Citing a news report of police allegedly not registering a woman's complaint of an attempt to rape on her in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday termed the BJP government "specialist in propaganda". In a tweet, she also questioned the "delay" in starting fast-track courts in the state.

"Look at the behavior of the police with a woman who went to the police station in Unnao to file a complaint. And this happened when a traumatic event has happened there," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi tagging the news report of the woman's allegation. By "traumatic event", she was referring to was the death of the 23-year-old rape victim from the district in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after being set ablaze by by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing in the rape case filed by her.

"The BJP government and its police specialize in propaganda. The fact is that the proposal to build a fast track court has so far been kept pending by the Uttar Pradesh government," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted and also asked how long will this state of affair continue. She had on Saturday rushed to Unnao to meet the family of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burns in Safdarjung Hospital.

