Left Menu
Development News Edition

There cannot be instant justice nor constant delays in justice delivery: Vice-Prez

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 00:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 23:57 IST
There cannot be instant justice nor constant delays in justice delivery: Vice-Prez
Image Credit: IANS

There cannot be instant justice, but there cannot be constant delays in justice delivery either, else people become restive and try to take law in their hands, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday.

He also said there is a need to decide upon a certain category of cases, such as election petitions and criminal cases against sitting MPs and MLAs, in a time-bound manner.

The vice-president made these remarks at an event here, his secretariat said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

American Samoa declares measles outbreak, closes schools

IMF and Ukraine reach tentative $5.5 bn aid deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bucs WR Evans exits with hamstring injury

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans left Sundays game against the Indianapolis Colts with an injured hamstring and will not return. Evans hauled in a 61-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston in the first quarter but hurt himself on the pla...

UPDATE 2-Saudi is lone suspect in Florida naval base rampage; fellow Saudis cooperating

Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, before being fatally shot by a deputy sheriff, the FBI said on Sunday. But they have yet...

'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney dies at 85

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who brought Big Bird to life on the iconic childrens show Sesame Street for half a century, died on Sunday at the age of 85. Spinney died at home in Connecticut after living with the movement disorder dystonia for ...

Soccer-Bahrain stun Saudi Arabia to lift Gulf Cup title

Bahrain clinched the Arabian Gulf Cup title for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the final on Sunday.Mohamed Al-Rumaihi netted the second-half winner for Bahrain to end their 49-year wait for a maiden Gulf Cup title. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019