  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 09:10 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 09:10 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out again at same Anaj Mandi building
The visual from the the site where fire has broken out on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out again on Monday morning in the same factory building where 43 people died after the structure got engulfed in a massive fire at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in North Delhi yesterday.

Soon after receiving the report about today's firing, the four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

This is the third incident of fire in three days at Anaj Mandi.At least 43 people died after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, police said.Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital and 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh had also been announced to those injured. The Delhi government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

