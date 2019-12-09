Cold wave continues in Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan where Alwar and Pilani were the coldest places recording a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said on Monday. Ganganagar and Churu recorded night temperatures of 7.2 and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

Pali, Vanasthali (Tonk), Chittorgarh, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Jaipur recorded a minimum of 8, 8.5, 8.6, 8.8, 9.5 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively, while the minimum temperature in other areas was above 10 degrees Celsius. Similar weather conditions are forecast for the next 24 hours, the Met department said.

