More than 8 people from Samastipur died in Delhi fire incident

Eight to ten people from Samastipur have lost their lives in the horrific fire at the factory in Anaj Mandi located in Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Samastipur (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:02 IST
A visual from the site where the fire broke out in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Eight to ten people from Samastipur have lost their lives in the horrific fire at the factory in Anaj Mandi located in Delhi. The news of the incident came as a shock to the Haripur and Brahmapura villages of Singhia police station area in the district.

15 to 20 people from these villages used to work in the factory. The villagers say that according to their relatives living in Delhi, more than eight people have died in this accident so far and many are still missing. Several people are being treated in hospitals. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for families of the deceased who hailed from Bihar.

At least 43 people died after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road in New Delhi on Sunday morning, police said. Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday.

34 were confirmed dead by the Lok Nayak Hospital and 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

