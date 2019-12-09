3 Guj sisters who reached Mumbai accidentally reunited with

Three minor girls who went missing from their Vadodara home last month were traced to Mumbai and were reunited with their family on Sunday, police said. The girls, in the 12-16 years age group, went missing from their home in Parshurambhattha locality in Sayajigunj area here, and their father had filed a missing complaint on November 9, said Sub Inspector Ganpat Bhumbani of Gotri police station.

"The three used to sell key chains near a building in Alkapuri area to help their family with extra income. After they went missing, we checked CCTV footage of the vicinity and spotted them leave in an autorickshaw," he said. The girls arrived at Vadodara railway station and boarded a train to sell key chains but could not manage to get down in time, and, thus, reached Mumbai Central station in the metropolis the next day, he added.

They roamed around the city without money and would beg on the streets during the time they were in Mumbai, he said. "Some relatives of the girls spotted them at Charni Road station in Mumbai, after which police was alerted. We got them back to Vadodara on Sunday," he said..

