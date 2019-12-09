Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Court allows Vadra to travel abroad for treatment and business

A special court in Delhi on Monday allowed businessman Robert Vadra to travel abroad for his medical treatment and business purposes. He is currently on anticipatory bail in a money laundering case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:51 IST
Delhi Court allows Vadra to travel abroad for treatment and business
Robert Vadra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A special court in Delhi on Monday allowed businessman Robert Vadra to travel abroad for his medical treatment and business purposes. He is currently on anticipatory bail in a money laundering case. Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its order on the plea by Vadra seeking permission to go abroad for business and medical treatment.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its reply informed the court that Vadra who is scheduled to fly today had approached the court in the last minute leaving no adequate time for the agency to verify the itinerary and other details. KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra said that his client has always cooperated with the law enforcement agency.

He had earlier also received similar permission from the court and followed every instruction. Special Judge Arvind Kumar had earlier sought the response of Enforcement Directorate on Businessman Robert Vadra application seeking permission to go abroad for his medical treatment and business purposes.

Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering related to the purchase of properties in London. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was granted anticipatory bail on a condition that he cannot leave India without the permission of the court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the Serie A weekend GATTUSO IN DEMANDGennaro Gattuso spent much of his 18 months in charge of AC Milan fending off questions about how long he expected to keep his job but now he tops the list every time a potential Seri...

UPDATE 1-European shares dip after weak China data; Tullow slumps

European stocks slipped on Monday, dragged down by a slump in shares of Tullow Oil Plc after the oil and gas explorer scrapped its dividend, while weak data out of China also weighed on sentiment. Tullow Oil shares hit a 19-year low after i...

Pakistan, Qatar agree in principle on preferential trade agreement, free trade agreement: report

Pakistan and Qatar have agreed in principle on a preferential trade agreement PTA and a free trade agreement FTA to enhance bilateral trade, according to a media report on Monday. Under the agreements, which are expected to be signed soon, ...

South Africans called to preserve, promote all indigenous languages

As December marks Reconciliation Month in South Africa, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on all South Africans to preserve, develop and promote all indigenous languages.Like many African countries, South Africa emerged fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019