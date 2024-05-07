PM Modi, BJP Prioritize Power over Inclusivity and Dialogue, Criticizes Cong Leader Sonia Gandhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:13 IST
- India
PM Modi, BJP only aiming for power, rejecting inclusivity and dialogue: Cong leader Sonia Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
