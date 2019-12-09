Delhi police team at Anaj Mandi building to recreate crime scene, document evidence
A Delhi police team reached the building in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Monday, where 43 people died in a massive fire, to reconstruct the crime scene and document the evidence using 3D laser scan technology, officials said.
This is the second time, after the blaze at Arpit Palace hotel in Karol Bagh in Feb this year, that the police is using the technology to probe a fire incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
