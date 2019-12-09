Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi fire tragedy: 2 firemen hurt in rescue operation discharged from LNJP Hospital

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:48 IST
Delhi fire tragedy: 2 firemen hurt in rescue operation discharged from LNJP Hospital

Two Delhi Fire Service personnel, who were injured while carrying out the rescue work at a four-storeyed building where a massive fire broke out, were discharged from a city hospital on Monday, doctors said. Rajesh Shukla was one of the first firemen to enter the blazing building on Sunday morning and saved 11 people from the fire.

Shukla injured his legs in the rescue operation and was admitted to the LNJP Hospital. Another fireman had received minor injury during rescue operation and was also admitted to the hospital.

"Both firemen were today discharged. They had not suffered burn injuries though, and had inhaled noxious gas too, so were kept under observation," LNJP Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Kishore Singh told PTI. Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain had met Shukla at the hospital and praised his efforts.

"Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero (sic)," Jain tweeted on Sunday after meeting him. A massive fire ripped through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.

Nearly 150 fire personnel carried out the rescue operation and pulled out 63 people from the building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

China's Xi says hopes to reach investment agreement with EU as soon as possible -state TV

Chinas President Xi Jinping told new European Council President Charles Michel that Beijing hopes to reach an investment agreement with the European Union as soon as possible, Chinese state television reported on Monday.State TV said Xi mad...

Municipal limits of Ayodhya, two other UP towns to be expanded

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its nod for expanding the municipal limits of Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Firozabad, state minister Siddharth Nath Singh said. The borders of Lalitpur and Basti districts will also be expanded, he said.As...

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch's Shahpur

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district. A statement said the at about 1545 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Shahpur sector in District PoonchJK.Indian Army is reta...

No breaking of rules in issuance of electoral bonds, Finance Ministry informs LS

There is no breaking of rules in the issuance of electoral bonds, the Finance Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Monday in a written reply. Responding to the question of Santok Singh Chaudhary if the ministry had received any instructions l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019