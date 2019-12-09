Lok Sabha passes Arms (Amendment) Bill

Makers of illegal arms and thosecarrying such guns will face maximum punishment of life injail if convicted under a proposed legislation passed by LokSabha on Monday

The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also ensures that thoseusing firearm in a rash or negligent manner in celebratorygunfire, endangering human life or personal safety of othersshall be punishable with an imprisonment to two years, orwith fine which may extend to Rs one lakh, or with both

Replying to a nearly three-hour-long debate, Union HomeMinister Amit Shah said the bill has been brought as arequirement to significantly impose weapons control in thecountry.

