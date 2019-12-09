Delhi fire tragedy: Union minister Hardeep Puri says AAP govt didn't take responsibility seriously

Attacking the AAP government over the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy which claimed 43 lives, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday wondered why "those responsible behind the incident" did not take their responsibilities seriously.

Talking to reporters, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister said departments such as fire, industries, electricity, water, Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) and labour come under the Delhi government.

