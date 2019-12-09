Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi fire tragedy: Union minister Hardeep Puri says AAP govt didn't take responsibility seriously

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:59 IST
Delhi fire tragedy: Union minister Hardeep Puri says AAP govt didn't take responsibility seriously

Attacking the AAP government over the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy which claimed 43 lives, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday wondered why "those responsible behind the incident" did not take their responsibilities seriously.

Talking to reporters, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister said departments such as fire, industries, electricity, water, Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) and labour come under the Delhi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Field day for defectors as Karna voters back them in bypolls

Turncoats had a field day in the Karnataka Assembly by-elections to 15 segments as 11 of the total 13 of them in the fray after joining the BJP emerged victorious. And now, ministerial berths also awaits them. Only H Vishwanath Hunsur and ...

Youth Congress members stage protest near Parliament, demand justice for Unnao rape victim

Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest near the Parliament House here demanding justice for the Unnao rape victim and her family. The protesters, raising slogans against the BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government in...

Amid flurry of Saudi reforms, mocktails on order in execution square

For decades, criminals in Saudi Arabia were lined up after Friday prayers at a central Riyadh plaza and beheaded by sword in a gruesome public spectacle overseen by the religious police.These days, families sipping designer coffee stroll th...

Iran's next year budget eyes oil prices at $50 a barrel - official on SHANA

Irans budget for next year expects oil prices at 50 a barrel, head of Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht said in a press conference on Monday.Nobakht was quoted as saying by oil ministrys news agency SHANA that the gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019